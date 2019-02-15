“A red variant of the iPhone XS and XS Max could be launching in China sooner rather than later, if a social media rumor proves to be accurate,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors. “A Weibo post spotted by iPhoneHacks.com claims Apple will launch the red color models by the end of this month, in a bid to boost struggling iPhone sales in the region.”

“The leaker, who claims to have received the tip from sources in Apple’s supply chain, says that Apple will call the model ‘China Red,’ and not the PRODUCT(RED) branding that the company typically associates with the color,” Hardwick reports.

“Apple globally launched a mid-cycle (PRODUCT)RED edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in March 2017 and a similar edition for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in April 2018, so the timing wouldn’t be completely off. Apple already sells a (PRODUCT)RED variant of the iPhone XR,” Hardwick reports. “There’s also precedent for Apple using a different name in China – the company dropped the PRODUCT(RED) branding in the country for both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models, instead promoting them simply as additional colorways.”



MacDailyNews Take: If true, we’d expect PRODUCT(RED) iPhone XS and XS Max to become available in the rest of the world at or around the same time. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are currently available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold.