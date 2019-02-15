“Just like we saw happen last month, Apple has extended the final date of its iPhone trade-in promotion. We can tell this from the small print on the Apple.com/cn homepage,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Yesterday, it said that the deadline for iPhone XS/XR boosted trade-in was February 17. Now, it says the offer continues until March 25.”

“This likely signals yet another extension to the ‘limited time’ promotion worldwide,” Mayo reports. “Still, outside of the US, customers can only benefit from the additional trade-in value at an Apple retail store.”

Mayo reports, “Perhaps it is coincidence, but the new end date of March 25 is the same day as the rumored spring Apple event.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes to finally move the masses to modern X-class iPhones sans the antiquated, workflow-interrupting Home button! Listen, if your iPhone still has a Home button, you need a new iPhone. The speed and smoothness of operating iOS via gestures alone, not to mention the A12 Bionic processor and camera upgrades, makes the upgrade worth doing. You can thank us later! — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2019 SEE ALSO:

Apple really, really wants you to buy a new iPhone – January 25, 2019