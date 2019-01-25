“Apple’s permeating iPhone upgrade promotion continues to gain momentum,” Michael Steeber reports for 9ot5Mac. “After extending the limited time offer in Japan yesterday, Apple has now revised its U.S. trade-in deal, offering customers a new attractive monthly payment option if you make the upgrade in an Apple Store.”

“New signs posted near Apple Store entries this week now promote ‘Two great ways to buy.’ Apple today also updated its website with revised copy to reflect the monthly deal,” Steeber reports. “‘Upgrade to iPhone XR from $449 or iPhone XS from $699. And now, stop by an Apple Store and get iPhone XR from $18.99/mo. when you trade in your current iPhone.'”

Steeber reports, “Outside of first-party channels, Japanese carriers are offering $100 off the purchase price of an iPhone XR, and carriers in China have discounted the phone up to 20%.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Listen, if your iPhone still has a Home button, you need a new iPhone. The speed and smoothness of operating iOS via gestures alone, not to mention the A12 Bionic processor and camera upgrades, makes the upgrade worth doing. You can thank us later! Interns, TTK!