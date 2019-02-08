“Apple’s business model in China will probably clash with the desires of Beijing’s authoritarian government, Ian Bremmer predicted on Thursday,” Matt Egan reports for CNN Business. “‘I think that within five to 10 years max, Apple doesn’t have a model in China,’ Bremmer said during a presentation at the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit. Bremmer is the president and founder of consulting firm Eurasia Group.”

“Bremmer argues that Apple is the antithesis of what Beijing wants,” Egan reports. “‘Apple is really good at high-end consumer products that have secure data. Why would China want you to have that?’ Bremmer asked. ‘That’s completely opposed to the Chinese model… They are going to ensure that Apple doesn’t have a model in China.'”

“Bremmer struck a more optimistic tone on the US-China trade war. He predicted that the United States would not levy any more tariffs on China on when the ceasefire expires on March 1,” Egan reports. “A deal is coming,’ Bremmer said, noting that neither government wants to deal with the market and economic fallout. ‘That’s the way globalization is supposed to work.'”

MacDailyNews Take: The only constant is change. iCal’ed.