CIRP: Apple iPhone's U.S. installed base increases to 189 million units

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), today released analysis of the results from its research on Apple for the fiscal quarter that ended December 30, 2018.

CIRP analysis indicates the iPhone US installed base reached 189 million units as of December 30, 2018, compared to 185 million units at the end of the September 2018 quarter and 166 million units at the end of the December 2017 quarter (Chart 1). CIRP bases this estimate on an estimated global sales of 62 million iPhones, which is in turn derived from an estimated Average Selling Price (ASP) of $839 and Apple, Inc. disclosed iPhone revenues.

As of December 30, 2018, the installed base grew 2% relative to the September 2018 quarter and 14% relative to the December 2018 quarter. One year ago, the iPhone US installed base grew 5% over the prior quarter and 19% over the prior year.

“Based on an estimated ASP of $839, and Apple’s disclosed iPhone revenues of about $52 billion, we estimate Apple sold approximately 62 million iPhones, of all models and storage capacities, globally in the quarter,” Mike Levin, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP, said in a statement. “We then translate this estimate of global unit sales into our estimate of US unit sales and its implications for the US installed base.”

CIRP bases its findings on its survey of 500 US Apple customers, surveyed from December 31, 2018 – January 10, 2019 that purchased an iPhone, iPad, or Mac in the US in October-December 2018 period.

MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, those whose who’ve settled for inferior Android wares eventually upgrade to real iPhones.