“Repair parts are temporarily constrained for 42mm models of the Apple Watch Series 1 and first-generation Apple Watch, nicknamed Series 0, according to an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers today,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“If a customer initiates a repair order for one of those Apple Watch models,” Rossignol reports, “Apple has permitted Apple Authorized Service Providers to offer a 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 as a substitute starting February through April according to the document, obtained by MacRumors from multiple proven sources.”

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, 42mm Series 0 and 1 upgraders!