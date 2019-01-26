“Following a report last week that Apple’s chipmaking chief Johny Srouji was on Intel’s list of candidates for CEO, The Motley Fool‘s Ashraf Eassa says that Srouji has informed his team that he will be staying at Apple,” Eric Slivka reports for MacRumors.

“Srouji spent over a decade at Intel from 1993 to 2005, bookended by a couple of brief stints at IBM,” Slivka reports. “He joined Apple in 2008 to lead development of Apple’s custom A-series chips starting with the A4 that appeared in the iPhone 4.”

I’ve heard that Johny Srouji is NOT a candidate for $INTC CEO. He apparently told his staff that he’s not going anywhere. $AAPL — Ashraf Eassa (@TMFAshrafEassa) January 26, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: That's certainly great news for Apple! The loss of Srouji would be an terrible one for Apple. In fact, we can't think of a more valuable Apple SVP. — MacDailyNews, January 15, 2019

