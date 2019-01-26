“Srouji spent over a decade at Intel from 1993 to 2005, bookended by a couple of brief stints at IBM,” Slivka reports. “He joined Apple in 2008 to lead development of Apple’s custom A-series chips starting with the A4 that appeared in the iPhone 4.”
I’ve heard that Johny Srouji is NOT a candidate for $INTC CEO. He apparently told his staff that he’s not going anywhere. $AAPL
— Ashraf Eassa (@TMFAshrafEassa) January 26, 2019
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s certainly great news for Apple!
The loss of Srouji would be an terrible one for Apple. In fact, we can’t think of a more valuable Apple SVP. — MacDailyNews, January 15, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Apple exec Johny Srouji on Intel’s short list of CEO candidates – January 15, 2019