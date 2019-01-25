“Apple surprised announced its new HomeKit and AirPlay Smart TV initiative at CES earlier this month, with the first official compatible TVs launching in the spring,” Benjamin Mayo writes for 9to5Mac. “iOS 12.2 includes the necessary foundations to support these new features.”

“Developer Khaos Tian hacked the HomeKit protocol to simulate adding a smart TV accessory to the Home app,” Mayo writes. “He shared some screenshots and videos of these features ‘in action.'”

“By essentially faking the existence of a HomeKit-compatible Smart TV accessory on his network, he was able to add a television tile into his Home app,” Mayo writes. “This reveals new interfaces for controlling the TV. You can tap on the tile to turn it on or off and access the Details menu to change input.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Time for some new smart TVs that are compatible with APple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2!

