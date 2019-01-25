“Apple surprised announced its new HomeKit and AirPlay Smart TV initiative at CES earlier this month, with the first official compatible TVs launching in the spring,” Benjamin Mayo writes for 9to5Mac. “iOS 12.2 includes the necessary foundations to support these new features.”

“Developer Khaos Tian hacked the HomeKit protocol to simulate adding a smart TV accessory to the Home app,” Mayo writes. “He shared some screenshots and videos of these features ‘in action.'”

“By essentially faking the existence of a HomeKit-compatible Smart TV accessory on his network, he was able to add a television tile into his Home app,” Mayo writes. “This reveals new interfaces for controlling the TV. You can tap on the tile to turn it on or off and access the Details menu to change input.”

Television support in Home app is really basic for now… looks like just power and input for now. pic.twitter.com/IlZsdwUjlt — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 24, 2019

A little correction, the “Remote” part of Television support is actually implemented in iOS, just under Apple TV remote tile, instead of Home app 😅 pic.twitter.com/6yqvQuJQmo — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 24, 2019

😉 it’s nice LG’s API can basically mapped 1:1 to HomeKit pic.twitter.com/idXgqEnrvQ — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 25, 2019

And input switch 😊 pic.twitter.com/CAI0C1ucx3 — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 25, 2019

Finally, your “Movie Time” can now turn on the TV and switch it to specific input 😍 pic.twitter.com/bokbMmYxe8 — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 25, 2019

