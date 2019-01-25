“Developer Khaos Tian hacked the HomeKit protocol to simulate adding a smart TV accessory to the Home app,” Mayo writes. “He shared some screenshots and videos of these features ‘in action.'”
“By essentially faking the existence of a HomeKit-compatible Smart TV accessory on his network, he was able to add a television tile into his Home app,” Mayo writes. “This reveals new interfaces for controlling the TV. You can tap on the tile to turn it on or off and access the Details menu to change input.”
Television support in Home app is really basic for now… looks like just power and input for now. pic.twitter.com/IlZsdwUjlt
— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 24, 2019
A little correction, the “Remote” part of Television support is actually implemented in iOS, just under Apple TV remote tile, instead of Home app 😅 pic.twitter.com/6yqvQuJQmo
— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 24, 2019
😉 it’s nice LG’s API can basically mapped 1:1 to HomeKit pic.twitter.com/idXgqEnrvQ
— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 25, 2019
And input switch 😊 pic.twitter.com/CAI0C1ucx3
— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 25, 2019
Finally, your “Movie Time” can now turn on the TV and switch it to specific input 😍 pic.twitter.com/bokbMmYxe8
— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) January 25, 2019
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Time for some new smart TVs that are compatible with APple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2!
SEE ALSO:
Apple is changing its attitude about working with partnersApple’s HomeKit was a surprise winner of CES 2019 – January 9, 2019
LG smart TVs, including ‘World’s First Rollable OLED TV,’ to support of Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
Monday, January 7, 2019
VIZIO to support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit – January 7, 2019
Apple promotes HomeKit at CES, spotlights new smart home accessories for 2019 – January 7, 2019
Apple inks deal with to distribute content on Samsung smart TVs – January 7, 2018