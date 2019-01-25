“MacRumors can confirm that LA Metro, the transit agency that manages integration of the TAP card system in the Los Angeles Area, said it is working with Apple to support mobile payments for iPhones, with rollout scheduled for this fall,” Hardwick reports. “The information was obtained in a public information request under California law.”
“Apple Pay support would enable commuters to hold a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch near a TAP card reader to pay their fare on buses and at turnstiles in subway stations throughout the TAP system,” Hardwick reports. “Los Angeles would join a handful of cities with transit systems that already support Apple Pay, including Chicago, Portland, and Salt Lake City in the United States, Beijing and Shanghai in China, and other global cities like London and Tokyo. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple Pay spreads making those of us wearing Apple Watches very happy indeed!