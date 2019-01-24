“Mac hacker Josh Juran has built an emulator, dubbed Advanced Mac Substitute (AMS), which promises to run old Mac apps compiled for Motorola 68000-series CPUs on modern hardware,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“With Apple’s Macintosh today marking the 35th anniversary of its launch, the project could offer fans of Mac apps from 1984 a chance to relive the experience on Linux, Mac OS X, and Android devices,” Tung reports. “One of the key goals of the AMS project, spotted by Ars Technica, is to run the apps without needing a copy of old MacOS installation CDs as is needed for other Mac OS emulators.”

Tung reports, “Juran describes AMS as an ‘API-level reimplementation of classic Mac OS’. The only hardware AMS emulates is the 68000 CPU, and it’s built to work without an Apple ROM or system software… AMS is still very much a work in progress and currently only works on Mac OS X up to version 10.2 on versions for both Intel and PowerPC CPUs. It won’t work on MacOS Mojave. Also, the Linux port doesn’t support keyboard input.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Juran’s “Advanced Mac Substitute” is here. If, like most of us, you’re running a macOS version later than 10.2, you can relive some old-timey Mac goodness in your browser via James Friend’s PCE.js Mac Plus emulator running Mac OS System 7 here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]