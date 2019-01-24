“Apple caused a bit of a stir in the artistic community this week when it announced a ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’ that select works from ten iPhone photographers to plaster on marketing materials like billboards, all presumably without pay,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “The company has since updated terms of the contest to note winning artists will indeed be compensated for their work.”

“The original ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’ announcement, posted to Apple’s dedicated news website was updated on Thursday to reflect the change,” Campbell reports. “Appended to the fine print anchoring the story, Apple says winners will receive licensing fees when their photos are used for marketing purposes. ‘Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work. Photographers who shoot the final 10 winning photos will receive a licensing fee for use of such photos on billboards and other Apple marketing channels.'”

