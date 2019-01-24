“Speaker maker Sonos Inc. is planning to expand beyond the home with high-end headphones, according to people familiar with the plans,” Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report for Bloomberg.

“The wireless, over-the-ear headphones are still in the early development stages and could be launched by next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans,” Gurman and Wu report. “High-end pairs often cost $300 or more, and Sonos is expected to target a similar price range, the people added.”

“Sonos will be competing in a growing but crowded headphone market that includes Bose Corp., Sennheiser, Apple Inc. unit Beats, and Skullcandy Inc.,” Gurman and Wu report. “Apple is planning its own over-ear headphones for as early as the second half of this year, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg in June.”

