“Target and Taco Bell aren’t the only new partners for Apple Pay this week,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple has also updated its running list of bank partners from around the world with lots of new entries.”

“This includes CommBank in Australia which is one of the major banks in the country. CommBank announced last month that support would arrive sometime this month,” Hall reports. “These are the latest across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.”

Australia

• Bankwest

• Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Canada

• Bank of America Merrill Lynch – Commercial Cards

New Zealand

• ASB Bank Limited

Read more and see all of the new U.S. banks and credit unions in the full article here.

