“Thanks to some MacOS beta programming code, we might have been given a hint with regard to upcoming AMD Navi GPU configurations,” HEXUS reports.

“In the recently released Mojave MacOS version 14.2 beta, a file called AMDRadeon6000HWServices.kext contains references to a number of Navi graphics chips,” HEXUS reports. “Pawing over the hexadecimal code reveals eyebrow-raising text strings as follows: Navi 16, Navi 12, Navi 10, and Navi 9.”

HEXUS reports, “The finder of the strings, dubbed Gigamaxx on the Hacintosh-centric forums, predicts that we should see the first Navi-based Mac computers by May this year.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: According to the latest rumors, AMD is looking at July 2019 for their Navi launch.