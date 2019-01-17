“Apple Inc.’s planned new corporate campus in North Austin has been touted as a $1 billion project by everyone from Apple executives and local business leaders to Gov. Greg Abbott,” Bob Sechler writes for The Statesman. “If the campus actually lives up to that billing, however, Apple could receive more than double the original estimate of $16 million in taxpayer-funded incentive payments that Williamson County has agreed to provide the company.”

“That’s because the $16 million figure is based on an assumption that Apple won’t come close to reaching a $1 billion investment during the 15-year term of the incentive deal, according to Williamson County documents obtained by the American-Statesman, even though Apple cited its plan for an ‘investment of $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin’ in the first sentence of its official announcement of the project last month,” Sechler writes.

“Under the contract with the county, Apple is required to invest $400 million in the campus — not $1 billion — and hire 4,000 workers, in exchange for annual rebates totaling 65 percent of its county property taxes. Williamson County will keep 35 percent of the county property taxes paid by Apple, so the county’s revenue will rise along with the property value despite the rebate,” Sechler writes. “County officials said they don’t consider it particularly noteworthy that the cumulative value of incentives for Apple could top their estimate if the company merely does what it has said it’s going to do, because a higher figure would correspond to more tax revenue for the county. ‘It is an increasing amount of revenue for the county no matter what the upper-end’ value of the incentive ultimately totals, said Cynthia Long, a Williamson County commissioner.”

