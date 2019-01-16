“He has previously created shows like ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Roswell,’ ‘About a Boy,’ and ‘Rise,'” Otterson reports. “Katims is the latest high-profile creator to sign a deal with Apple. Previously, the tech giant’s nascent streaming service signed Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner to an overall TV deal after he had spent six years at Sony TV.”
“This is also the latest instance of a well-known producer ditching a traditional studio for a rich deal with a streaming service,” Otterson reports. “Netflix has managed to sign Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Kenya Barris away from ABC Studios (Rhimes and Barris) and 20th Century Fox Television (Murphy) in the past few years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Hollywood paradigm shift continues!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s first A24 film ‘On the Rocks’ to star Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, directed by Sofia Coppola – January 15, 2019
Apple inks deal with movie studio A24 to make feature-length films – November 15, 2018
Apple plans to launch TV streaming service first in the U.S., then swiftly expand globally with free original content – October 23, 2018
Apple plans to give away original content for free to device owners as part of new digital TV strategy – October 10, 2018