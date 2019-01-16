“Jason Katims is departing his longtime home at Universal TV for a new multi-year overall deal at Apple,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “Katims and his True Jack Productions banner will remain at Universal TV until this summer when his current deal expires before making the move to Apple.”

“He has previously created shows like ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Roswell,’ ‘About a Boy,’ and ‘Rise,'” Otterson reports. “Katims is the latest high-profile creator to sign a deal with Apple. Previously, the tech giant’s nascent streaming service signed Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner to an overall TV deal after he had spent six years at Sony TV.”

“This is also the latest instance of a well-known producer ditching a traditional studio for a rich deal with a streaming service,” Otterson reports. “Netflix has managed to sign Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Kenya Barris away from ABC Studios (Rhimes and Barris) and 20th Century Fox Television (Murphy) in the past few years.”

