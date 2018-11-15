“It is the biggest move to date in the film space for Apple’s worldwide video operation, run by former Sony TV toppers Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg,” Hipes and Andreeva report. “A24 is a distribution, financing, development and production company whose credits include 2017’s Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight. Launched in 2012, its films have included the critical successes A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, the Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, Room, The Lobster, The Disaster Artist and Lady Bird. Its recent releases include Eighth Grade, Hereditary and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s.”
Hipes and Andreeva report, “Its unclear whether the studio’s development slate would be targeted for the new deal with Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully we’ll see Apple’s new service early in 2019. We don’t want to wait until next fall!
