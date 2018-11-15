“Apple, which has been ramping up its original content ambitions largely via TV series with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Octavia Spencer and Chris Evans, is turning its attention to movies,” Patrick Hipes and Nellie Andreeva report for Deadline. “The company is partnering with A24 on a multiyear agreement that will see the film and TV studio produce a slate of films for the tech giant.”

“It is the biggest move to date in the film space for Apple’s worldwide video operation, run by former Sony TV toppers Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg,” Hipes and Andreeva report. “A24 is a distribution, financing, development and production company whose credits include 2017’s Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight. Launched in 2012, its films have included the critical successes A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, the Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, Room, The Lobster, The Disaster Artist and Lady Bird. Its recent releases include Eighth Grade, Hereditary and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s.”

Hipes and Andreeva report, “Its unclear whether the studio’s development slate would be targeted for the new deal with Apple.”

