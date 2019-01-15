“Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with ‘On the Rocks,’ Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her ‘Lost in Translation’ star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones,” Justn Kroll reports for Variety. “Coppola will direct from a script she wrote.”

“The film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York,” Kroll reports.

“The acquisition marks a major get for Apple’s first feature production, given the heat a Coppola-Murray package would spark with other studios,” Kroll reports. “‘Lost in Translation’ not only landed Murray an Oscar nomination, but established Coppola as a force in directing circles and would launch the young filmmaker’s career, landing her an Oscar for best screenplay.”

