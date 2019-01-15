“The film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York,” Kroll reports.
“The acquisition marks a major get for Apple’s first feature production, given the heat a Coppola-Murray package would spark with other studios,” Kroll reports. “‘Lost in Translation’ not only landed Murray an Oscar nomination, but established Coppola as a force in directing circles and would launch the young filmmaker’s career, landing her an Oscar for best screenplay.”

MacDailyNews Take: It doesn’t get more big league than film projects like this.
