“Apple’s security processor gets in the way when you’re trying to [boot from] external drives,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Fix this now because if you wait until you need to restart from one, you’ll have problems.”

“By default, Macs with the T2 processor will not boot from an external drive. That’s fine, that’s even good, but it’s an inconvenience when you want to do it,” Gallagher writes. “Then if the reason you want to boot from an external drive is a catastrophic failure of your internal one, it’s a problem”

“Truly, if you’re booting from an external then it’s to solve some problem, not to find others,” Gallagher writes. “So take a minute to fix this now, before you have to.”

MacDailyNews Take: Take a minute to allow booting from external media, before something catastrophic happens!

