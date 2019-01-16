“Much has been written — a lot of it by me, admittedly — about how Apple’s commitment to let iOS developers bring their apps to macOS in 2019 has the potential to dramatically change the Mac. But adding iOS apps to the Mac might not be where Apple stops,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “What if the company uses macOS 10.15 (or, dare I suggest, macOS 13?) to further unify the interfaces of its platforms?”

“For all the discussion about whether iOS apps running on a Mac can possibly live up to the platform’s interface standards, it’s entirely possible that this year, Apple will choose to redefine what it is to be Mac – like in a way that turns iOS and macOS into a continuum of interface decisions that are all, for a lake of a better phrase, ‘Apple-like,'” Snell writes.

“Longtime Mac users might chafe, but iOS users might welcome it,” Snell writes. “As someone who is both, I am not sure where I fall, but it’s worth considering just what Apple might do to make the Mac more closely resemble iOS.”

MacDailyNews Take: We certainly have no problem with Apple bringing tabbed multitasking to iOS – the Safari browser on the Mac this Take is being typed on currently has 22 active tabs – or with syncing that concept on the Mac. A Mac version of iOS’ Control Center is also intriguing. Could Apple clean up the Mac’s menu bar with a Mac Control Center? Also, note the differences between Dock behavior on the Mac vs. the iPad. Some unification in usage paradigms between the two platforms seem possible. Anything that makes the Mac easier for iOS users to pick up that does not degrade the Mac experience is a Good Thing™.