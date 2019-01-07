Q4 2018 active accounts topped 27 million, up roughly 40% year-over-year. Q4 streaming hours were an estimated 7.3 billion hours, up about 68% year-over-year, bringing full year 2018 streaming hours to about 24 billion, up about 61% from 2017.
“Strong active account growth and accelerating streaming hours point to consumers’ growing enthusiasm for streaming, making Roku America’s largest and fastest growing TV streaming distribution platform,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood in a statement. “In 2018, we maintained our leadership in streaming players, licensed smart TVs and TV streaming hours. Roku continues to bring viewers more choice, great value, a compelling user experience – and lots of TV fun.”
Source: Roku Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: 27 million strikes us as rather underwhelming, actually.
Not to mention that, even if you use Apple TV’s embarrassingly awful Siri remote (as opposed to the rather good Apple Remote app for Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad):
(Trying) to use a Roku device after an Apple TV is like trying to drive a Toyota Yaris after a BMW M5. It sucks in very possible way. — MacDailyNews, January 2, 2019
Sleep tight, Roku.
