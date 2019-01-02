“A Japanese technology developer has developed 8.3-inch and 13.3-inch OLED displays with an 8K resolution, paving the way for future iPad, iPad Pro, and MacBook models to offer high pixel densities that could even exceed the 1,000 pixel-per-inch milestone,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Semiconductor Energy Laboratory [SEL]’s panels are claimed to have a resolution of 7,680 by 4,320 pixels for both sizes, with the 8.3-inch version refreshing at 60Hz while the 13.3-inch panel can operate at up to 120Hz,” Owen reports. “On a pixel-per-inch basis, this means the 8.3-inch panel has a pixel density of 1,062, while the larger model offers 663ppi.”

Owen reports, “For reference, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Retina displays both offer densities of 458ppi, both current iPad Pro models have a modest 264ppi, and the highest-resolution MacBook Pro models are 227ppi.”

“At 8.3-inches, it’s a little big for a smartphone, so it will be interesting if that size can come down a little bit. 8K at 6.5-inches would be 1355 PPI, so the power draw would be quite interesting,” Anton Shilov reports for AnandTech. “Other notable developments of SEL include a foldable 8.6-inch OLED panel with an 1920×1200 resolution rated for 10,000 bend/unbend cycles (that is 27.4 folds per day over a year) as well as OLED panels capable of displaying the BT.2020 color space.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re gonna need a bigger battery. Also, we’re going to need way more than 27.4 folds per day!