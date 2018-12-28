“Netflix is further distancing itself from Apple’s iTunes tax bracket,” Manish Singh reports for VentureBeat.

“Earlier this year, the streaming giant enabled iOS users in more than two dozen markets to bypass the iTunes payment method as part of an experiment. The company now tells VentureBeat that it has concluded the experiment and has incorporated the change globally,” Singh reports. “‘We no longer support iTunes as a method of payment for new members,’ a Netflix spokesperson told VentureBeat. Existing members, however, can continue to use iTunes as a method of payment, the spokesperson added.”

“The move, which will allow Netflix to keep all proceeds from its new paying iPhone and iPad customers, underscores the tension between developers and the marquee distributors of mobile apps — Apple and Google,” Singh reports. “Apple and Google charge 15 percent on each in-app subscription on their platforms… New Netflix users with an iPhone or iPad will be required to sign up and pay by visiting the streaming service’s website. In the Android universe, Netflix stopped letting users pay through the Google Play store in May.”

