“Netflix is one of the highest-grossing apps on the iOS App Store, but it looks like the video streaming giant is contemplating how it might make an even bigger margin on its iPhone and iPad users,” Ingrid Lunden reports for TechCrunch.

“TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Netflix, in its own words, is ‘testing the iTunes payment method’ in 33 countries. More specifically, Netflix is testing how to bypass iTunes,” Lunden reports. “Until September 30, new or lapsed subscribers in selected markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia will be unable to pay using iTunes. They are instead getting redirected to the mobile web version to log payment details directly with Netflix.”

“Others like Spotify also have moved users away from using iTunes to pay for subscriptions. It’s notable that both Spotify and Netflix have something else in common: Apple — now the world’s biggest company passing a $1 trillion market cap earlier this month — has made many big moves to encroach on their space, and thus it makes little sense for either company to cut Apple in more than it has to on its direct customer relationships,” Lunden reports. “As of May 2018, Netflix stopped allowing new or rejoining customers to use Google Play to pay for its service… Changing the billing to a direct format means that Netflix bypasses giving Google and Apple a cut on those subscriptions. Currently, Apple takes a 30 percent cut on the first year of a subscription, which goes down to 15 percent for subsequent years.”

