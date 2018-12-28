“2018 was a big year for Apple, and while there were some misses like the AirPower, we saw a redesigned Apple Watch Series 4, a new lower-cost iPhone XR with an edge-to-edge display and Face ID, overhauled iPad Pro models, and more,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.

Everything Apple introduced in 2018:

• HomePod (February)

• Sixth-Generation iPad (March)

• MacBook Pro (July)

• New Software: iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS (September)

• iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max (September and October)

• Apple Watch Series 4 (September)

• iPad Pro (October)

• Mac mini (October)

• MacBook Air (October)

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s tough to pick which one was the most significant! Take Our Poll