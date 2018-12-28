“2018 was a big year for Apple, and while there were some misses like the AirPower, we saw a redesigned Apple Watch Series 4, a new lower-cost iPhone XR with an edge-to-edge display and Face ID, overhauled iPad Pro models, and more,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.
Everything Apple introduced in 2018:
• HomePod (February)
• Sixth-Generation iPad (March)
• MacBook Pro (July)
• New Software: iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS (September)
• iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max (September and October)
• Apple Watch Series 4 (September)
• iPad Pro (October)
• Mac mini (October)
• MacBook Air (October)