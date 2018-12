Apple has debuted a new ad for iPhone XR titled “Color Flood” in which thousands of colorfully jumpsuited people run about a dystopian urban landscape.

Make room for color. See the all-screen Liquid Retina display on iPhone XR with the best battery life in an iPhone. And for a limited time, get an iPhone XR from $599 when you trade in your smartphone. — Apple Inc.

The song is “Come Along” by Cosmo Sheldrake.

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Uh, okay. The meh is strong with this one. Time to pull this tune out of the vault and let it work its magic again: