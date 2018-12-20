“Augmented reality gaming using ARKit is in its second year on iOS, and developers are getting the hang of creating games using Apple’s framework,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider.

“It’s been almost exactly a year since the last time we looked at the top augmented reality games for iOS, and there are now a whole bunch of new AR games available on the App Store,” Owen writes. “ARKit has continued to receive improvements in iOS, especially with the release of AR Kit 2.0 in September.”

These games are “incredibly fun for kids to play, since the game visually interacts with the real world view on the display, something not typically offered by many big-name games,” Owen writes.

Top five new AR games for iPhone and iPad:

1: Kings of Pool

2: ARia’s Legacy

3: Defend It!

4: Flat Pack

5: AR Robot

MacDailyNews Take: Who else thought, “Man, how far we’ve come!” when you saw AR Robot in action?