“Following what was described as a highly competitive bidding situation, Apple and its forthcoming originals operation has landed the rights to new Peanuts content,” Michael O’Connell reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “The tech giant, which has not-so-quietly been amassing a strong roster of talent and original productions that is slated to start rolling out in 2019, has completed a deal with DHX Media to create series, specials and shorts featuring iconic Charles M. Schulz characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the entire Peanuts gang.”

“DHX, the Canadian-based kids programming giant that acquired a stake in the Peanuts franchise in 2017, will produce all of the projects,” O’Connell reports. “As part of the partnership, DHX Media also will produce original short-form STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) content that will be exclusive to Apple and feature astronaut Snoopy. DHX Media will be working closely with subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide on all efforts.”

MacDailyNews Take: Huge Q Score (94%). Global reach. beloved brands. Another big win for Apple – and for Peanuts Worldwide! Hook ’em on the Apple ecosystem while they’re young, we always say. 😉

