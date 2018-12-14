“The US company said it was taking that step to ensure it complies fully with the ruling, which resulted in sales injunctions against six older versions of Apple’s most important device,” Chan reports. “The iPhone maker said the planned update would address features covered by patents, which involve adjusting photographs and managing apps via a touchscreen. ‘Based on the iPhone models we offer today in China, we believe we are in compliance,’ Apple said in a messaged statement. ‘To address any possible concern about our compliance with the order, early next week we will deliver a software update for iPhone users in China addressing the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case.'”
Chan reports, “It’s unclear what the envisioned software modifications will entail. But Apple’s response underscores the importance of a Chinese market that generates about a fifth of its revenue, at a time demand for Apple’s signature device is slowing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Chan reports that “demand for Apple’s signature device is slowing,” yet there is no concrete proof that is actually happening. In fact, the last reported iPhone unit sales (Q418) showed a year-over-year increase, directly and factually refuting this Bloomberg report. Further, as there will no longer be an unit sales reporting, any future reports that “demand is slowing” for any Apple product(s) will be nothing more than conjecture.
