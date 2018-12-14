“You can now connect your Apple Music account with Echo speakers through the Alexa app and use Apple’s music streaming service with Alexa voice control,” Hall reports. “Once you connect your Apple Music account to Alexa, you can set the music service as your default music library source and default music station source. This lets you request music from Apple Music without telling Alexa which service to use each time.”
MacDailyNews Take: Have you tried Apple Music on an Amazon Echo product using the Alexa app, yet?
If so, please let us know how it works for you.
