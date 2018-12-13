“I probably used the original Apple Pencil for no more than an hour, total, during its entire existence. I don’t draw. I avoid writing by hand whenever possible. My penmanship is awful. The moment my teachers began accepting printed essays, I stopped writing them in longhand,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “I have never had a good relationship with pens and pencils; why should the Apple Pencil be any different?”

“And yet… something funny happened upon the release of the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with the second-generation Apple Pencil,” Snell writes. “I gave the new Pencil a try. And I’ve used it more in the past five weeks than in the three years that I kept the original Apple Pencil… well, it’s around here somewhere, if I can find it, but it’s probably not charged, anyway.”

“Its matte finish is more comfortable to hold, and its flat edge gives my fingers something to orient with. That edge also makes it less inclined to roll off tables (though it still does if you’re not careful). The awkward cap with the even-more-awkward Lightning plug underneath is gone, and it’s a huge boost,” Snell writes. “What really pulled me back to the Apple Pencil, though, was software.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, if you tried the first Apple Pencil and found it lacking, give the new one a try, especially if you have some oft-used iOS software that supports Apple Pencil!