“Apple is currently sending out emails to Apple Music subscribers with promo codes to buy a brand new HomePod with a significant discount,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “So far, UK customers are receiving codes worth £50, bringing the price of a HomePod down to £269 direct from Apple.”

“It’s not yet clear if Apple will also be sending out these emails to other regions like the US,” Mayo reports.

“Obviously, Apple is only offering this promotional code to people who have tried Apple Music at some point in time,” Mayo reports. “However, if you can find a promo code from a friend, the codes seem to be accepted on the Apple Store checkout without discretion.”



MacDailyNews Take: As Apple Music subscribers ourselves, we have not seen these emails in the U.S. We wonder if these promo codes are universal or if they only work in the country in which the recipient resides. If you try an Apple HomePod promo code from another country and it works for you, let us know! If you get a promo code and do not yet have a HomePod, do yourself a favor and get one (or, better yet, two, for a great-sounding stereo pair)!