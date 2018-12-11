“In early November, just after the iPhone XR launched, I opined about three things I loved about Apple’s latest iPhone, and one thing I hated,” Jason Cipriani writes for ZDNet. “That thing was Haptic Touch, Apple’s 3D Touch replacement on the iPhone XR.”

“Haptic Touch was only available in the iOS Control Center, on the lock screen shortcuts, and the keyboard to use as a trackpad when editing text,” Cipriani writes. “Pressing on a link, peeking at a conversation in Messages, or, most notably, peeking at a notification in Notification Center wasn’t possible. Being able to quickly view and triage alerts on the lock screen was something I sorely missed when using the iPhone XR.”

“Then, last week, Apple released iOS 12.1.1, and included in the change log was ‘Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR,'” Cipriani writes. “The haptic feedback felt when triggering the feature is just like that on the iPhone XS Max, if not a touch more pronounced. There’s a tap when the XR recognizes a long press as the message appears to pop out of the notification list. Then, there’s another haptic tap when you lift your finger. Overall, it’s incredibly well done.”

MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, iPhone XR users! Let us know if you’re enjoying the newest addition as much as Jason.