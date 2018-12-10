“Wedbush (Daniel Ives): ‘While the headlines are concerning regarding this latest China court ruling we believe the models involved are related to 10%-15% of sales potentially impacted in the region related to older versions.,'” Vlastelica reports. “RBC Capital Markets (Amit Daryanani) notes that ‘the ruling is at a provincial court, so AAPL will likely move to the higher courts to get the injunction halted.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today: “Much ado about nothing.”
