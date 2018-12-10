“Apple Inc. analysts broadly shrugged off a report that the company was banned from selling some older models of its iPhones in China following a lawsuit, saying the issue was a headline risk — not a factor that fundamentally changes the company’s prospects in the country,” Ryan Vlastelica reports for Bloomberg. “Morgan Stanley (Katy Huberty): ‘This injunction initially appears limited in its scope,” as it only applies to phones with the iOS11 operating system.'”

“Wedbush (Daniel Ives): ‘While the headlines are concerning regarding this latest China court ruling we believe the models involved are related to 10%-15% of sales potentially impacted in the region related to older versions.,'” Vlastelica reports. “RBC Capital Markets (Amit Daryanani) notes that ‘the ruling is at a provincial court, so AAPL will likely move to the higher courts to get the injunction halted.'”

