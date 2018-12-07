“Apple could be reviving the fingerprint reader on its next-generation iPhones that are slated for release next year, if new reports about the Cupertino giant’s plans are to be believed,” Corazon Victorino reports for International Business Times. “Patently Apple reported late last month that it’s likely for Apple to join the trend of using in-display biometric sensors for its iPads next year.”

“Patently Apple’s report did not mention the iPhone in any way, but Forbes reported this week that next year’s iPads could serve as a trial before Apple introduces in-display fingerprint readers to its upcoming iPhones,” Victorino reports. “Doing so gives Apple the opportunity to vet the technology and reduce the risks of introducing a new technology to its premium iPhone series. ”

“The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint readers that Chinese firms O-film, Generic Interface Solution (GIS) and TPK Holding are supplying to Samsung for the Galaxy S10 handsets are said to be as accurate as physical readers and more secure,” Victorino reports. “These, plus the fact that fingerprint scanners are more convenient than facial recognition, could lure Apple into adopting in-display readers for its upcoming smartphones.”

MacDailyNews Take: Having both Face ID and Touch ID on iPhone would be useful in different situations. For one example, using Touch ID when paying with an iPhone via Apple Pay is easier than using Face ID.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]