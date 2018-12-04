“Microsoft is failing to make an impact with the Edge web browser after years of trying, and the rumor is it’s set to be replaced,” Matthew Humphries reports for PC Magazine.

“As Windows Central reports, Microsoft is apparently preparing to end support for the Edge browser and its EdgeHTML rendering engine,” Humphries reports. “Instead, a new web browser will be launched which will be powered by Chromium. Google created and maintains the open source Chromium project and it forms the basis for the company’s proprietary Chrome browser. The Opera and Vivaldi browsers also use Chromium.”

“Although Microsoft has yet to confirm the news, it’s unclear how this new browser will be presented to Windows users,” Humphries reports. “It is being referred to internally as Anaheim, but could end up taking the name Edge for continuity on Windows 10. So the EdgeHTML rendering engine will disappear, but the browser name may remain. Alternatively, Microsoft could select a new name and start a fresh marketing campaign to help launch it.”

MacDailyNews Take: Relentlessly the Borg consumes.