“The new class action lawsuit alleges that iMac and MacBook models sold since 2013 do not come with filters that prevent dust from entering the devices when cool air is brought in to keep the components from overheating,” Hanson reports. “According to the lawsuit, ‘iMac and MacBook owners have reported dark smudges and spots on the interior of the screens of their desktop computers as well as excessive slowness and break downs of their computers related to the lack of filter on Apple computers.'”
Hanson reports, “The lawsuit is demanding that Apple covers the costs of fixing the problem for users affected by these issues.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Is this a widespread issue? If so, we haven’t heard of it until now. Have you been affected?
