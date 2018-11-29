“Apple is getting taken to court in a class action lawsuit that alleges that the company is selling iMacs and MacBooks [2013-2018] without dust filters, and that this omission is causing display problems,” Matt Hanson reports for TechRadar. “It’s worth noting that these don’t appear to be widespread issues, and the lawsuit is being brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, a law firm that’s notorious for bringing litigation against Apple.”

“The new class action lawsuit alleges that iMac and MacBook models sold since 2013 do not come with filters that prevent dust from entering the devices when cool air is brought in to keep the components from overheating,” Hanson reports. “According to the lawsuit, ‘iMac and MacBook owners have reported dark smudges and spots on the interior of the screens of their desktop computers as well as excessive slowness and break downs of their computers related to the lack of filter on Apple computers.'”

Hanson reports, “The lawsuit is demanding that Apple covers the costs of fixing the problem for users affected by these issues.”

