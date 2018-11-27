“We’ve been looking at how to use an iPad Pro to replace a laptop for many tasks,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “In this chapter, we share several tips to help you be more productive with your Apple tablet.”

“iPads have a built-in mouse [slash trackpad],” Evans writes. “There are two ways to access it: Method one: Tap and hold anywhere on the keyboard with two fingers; the keyboard will grey out and become a giant touchpad you can use to place your cursor at the relevant point in the text. Method two: Tap and hold one finger on the Space bar for the same effect. You can also select text.”

“The Dock on an iPad can hold so many apps (it varies by model, but 15 is a good ballpark number). Favorites are to the left, with recently used and suggested apps to the right. If you are using the tablet’s multitasking features, you can boost productivity by placing your most-used apps in the Dock,” Evans writes. “You can also create folders. Tap and hold an icon, and place it on top of another to next both apps inside the folder, repeat until you have a logical collection in place: Image Editing, Productivity, or Team Management apps, for example. The great thing about folders is that you can also add these to the Dock.”

MacDailyNews Take: The more places that iOS’s “trackpad” function is explained, the better! (Yes it also works on iPhones.) Note that you can hold your finger down anywhere on the iOS keyboard (not just the space bar) to access the trackpad feature for precise cursor control. To select text, simply place your cursor in your seared position, then use a second finger to tap the screen and the text selection tool will appear for use. We’ve found that most people who ask for trackpads on Apple’s Smart Keyboards for iPad Pro or for iPad to offer mouse support do not know about or how to effectively use iOS keyboard’s trackpad feature.