“The 5G wave will begin with a trickle of early adopters next year, but reach more than 1 billion subscribers by 2023 and 1.5 billion the following year,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“At that point,” Fried reports, “5G networks will cover 40% of the earth’s population and carry a quarter of the world’s mobile data traffic, according to a new report from Ericsson.”

“That’s the fastest global adoption ever of a new generation of wireless technology,” Fried reports. “In addition to faster speeds, 5G offers other benefits, including minimal delay that could pave the way for things like remote operation of vehicles.”

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to regularly catch the millimeter wave!