“It is rare but your Mac can freeze and become unresponsive,” Serhat Kurt reports for macReports. “While the macOS Mojave update brings a lot of great features, users are reporting number of issues, such as the battery drain problem. One other problem that’s affecting many Mac users is the entire computer freezing when attempting to login.”

Covered, in order of what to execute:

• Force Quit Applications

• Start up your Mac in safe mode

• macOS recovery

• Reinstalling macOS

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re not seeing any issues with macOS Mojave freezing or becoming unresponsive, but if you’re having issues, hopefully you can avoid the fourth bullet point. Good luck!