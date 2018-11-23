“iPhones are at the top of the wish list for many people every Black Friday, and retailers battle each other with all sorts of interesting deals on Apple’s flagship product,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“This year, several retailers have advertised iPhone deals that covered the latest iPhone models, with Walmart being one of the companies that proposed a few impressive discounts on 2018 and 2017 iPhones,” Smith reports. “But shoppers who came in early to take advantage of the deals quickly discovered that not all stores stocked enough devices to meet demand.”

@Walmart how do I find out what walmarts have iphone XR in stock? Just went to a walmart and they weren't even carrying them. — Brian (@Big_Problems_) November 23, 2018

“Walmart, however, did not have enough iPhone stock in several locations, and Business Insider was the first to notice complaints on social media from shoppers who were not able to score their desired iPhone deal in Walmart stores,” Smith reports. “One of the problems seems to be the lack of information, as customers had no way of knowing which Walmart locations would stock certain iPhone models.”

Wow that’s a fail. @Walmart big ads for iPhone X and XR and XS deals… in the store I went to didn’t have any. Been looking for days online, because it is an in-store only deal you can’t figure out who has phones in stock. — Davina Brewer @3hats (@3HatsComm) November 22, 2018

Went to @Walmart tonight to take advantage of their $300 gift card promotion with the purchase of an iPhone Xr or Xs. The first two people in line got the only two iPhone Xrs in stock. I was the FOURTH person in line. They did not have the iPhone Xs at all. #baitandswitch — bûr'nəm-ĭsh (@burnhamish) November 23, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Wal-Mart shouldn’t have advertised it if they only had a few units in stock lest they get accused of running a bait and switch scheme.