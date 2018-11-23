“iPhones are at the top of the wish list for many people every Black Friday, and retailers battle each other with all sorts of interesting deals on Apple’s flagship product,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“This year, several retailers have advertised iPhone deals that covered the latest iPhone models, with Walmart being one of the companies that proposed a few impressive discounts on 2018 and 2017 iPhones,” Smith reports. “But shoppers who came in early to take advantage of the deals quickly discovered that not all stores stocked enough devices to meet demand.”

Apple's all-new 5.8-inch iPhone Xs starting at $999 and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max starting at $1099

Apple’s all-new 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max


 
“Walmart, however, did not have enough iPhone stock in several locations, and Business Insider was the first to notice complaints on social media from shoppers who were not able to score their desired iPhone deal in Walmart stores,” Smith reports. “One of the problems seems to be the lack of information, as customers had no way of knowing which Walmart locations would stock certain iPhone models.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Wal-Mart shouldn’t have advertised it if they only had a few units in stock lest they get accused of running a bait and switch scheme.