“If I wanted to bend back the older iPad Pro, I could,” Johnson writes. “Fortunately, I’ve managed not to do that since 2015.”
“Every single tablet I’ve handled will bend or break if I jam my thumbs into the back and push with all my strength. But then again, so will my MacBook’s display—and far more easily. And yet we never hear about controversies with them,” Johnson writes. “So take this as a lesson: Don’t forcefully try to bend your iPad.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, if you try to bend a high-tech item encased in glass and aluminum, it will bend. For erudition such as this, YouTube was invented.
SEE ALSO:
Bendgate 2: Apple’s new, ultra-thin iPad Pro models may be prone to bending – November 16, 2018