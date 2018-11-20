“Judging by a new YouTube video from JerryRigEverything, we’re supposedly on the verge of a new “Bendgate.” Holding the edges of the new 11-inch iPad Pro in the video, host Zack Nelson jams his thumbs into the back of the tablet, pulls, and—shock, I guess?—the $799+ tablet cracks and then folds together like a chapbook of college poetry,” Leif Johnson writes for Macworld. “I’m holding my 12.9-inch model right now, and I can easily see how I could work the same magic if I handled it with the same violence.”

“If I wanted to bend back the older iPad Pro, I could,” Johnson writes. “Fortunately, I’ve managed not to do that since 2015.”

“Every single tablet I’ve handled will bend or break if I jam my thumbs into the back and push with all my strength. But then again, so will my MacBook’s display—and far more easily. And yet we never hear about controversies with them,” Johnson writes. “So take this as a lesson: Don’t forcefully try to bend your iPad.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, if you try to bend a high-tech item encased in glass and aluminum, it will bend. For erudition such as this, YouTube was invented.

