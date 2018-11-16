“On the MacRumors forum, there have been a few complaints of bending from MacRumors readers,” Clover reports. “Forum member Bwrin1, for example, posted a photo of a bent 12.9-inch iPad Pro suggesting it had bent from just a weekend trip in a backpack.”
“The iPad Pro in question does indeed appear to have a curve to it, refusing to lay flat on a table,” Clover reports. “At the same time, YouTuber JerryRigEverything has posted a bend test video of the new iPad Pro, which indicates it has the potential to bend with a limited amount of force.”
