“Apple’s new 11 and 12.9-inch models are its thinnest yet, measuring in at just 5.9mm, and both forum complaints and a new bend test video suggest the two devices have the potential to bend without a huge amount of force,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“On the MacRumors forum, there have been a few complaints of bending from MacRumors readers,” Clover reports. “Forum member Bwrin1, for example, posted a photo of a bent 12.9-inch iPad Pro suggesting it had bent from just a weekend trip in a backpack.”

“The iPad Pro in question does indeed appear to have a curve to it, refusing to lay flat on a table,” Clover reports. “At the same time, YouTuber JerryRigEverything has posted a bend test video of the new iPad Pro, which indicates it has the potential to bend with a limited amount of force.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: While we dream Liquidmetal daydreams, beloved interns: TTK! Do you have a new iPad Pro? Has it bent, yet? Let us know below. As always, treat and protect your hardware well!