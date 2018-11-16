“Adobe has issued an update for Lightroom CC that makes the photograph editing app work properly with Apple’s latest iPhone releases, while the iPad version of the app supports the new iPad Pro range and the updated Apple Pencil,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Released to the App Store on Friday, the iPhone version of Adobe Lightroom CC adds support for the camera on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, making the app work better for images taken on Apple’s 2018 iPhones,” Owen reports. “Arriving at the same time, Adobe Lightroom CC for iPad introduces full support for the 2018 iPad Pro line.”

“The iPad version also works with the refreshed Apple Pencil and its new gesture system, with a double-tap gesture allowing users to switch between paint and erase modes with certain tools,” Owen reports. “Adobe offers Lightroom CC as a free app, though to turn on all features, it requires an in-app subscription priced at $4.99 per month, or $9.99 per month if users wish to have 1 terabyte of cloud storage.”

MacDailyNews Note: More info and download link for Adobe Lightroom CC via Apple’s App Store here.