“Intel may have a lot of catching up to do when it comes to getting companies to actually use its 5G modem, though. Currently, at least 18 major companies… are working with Qualcomm and its Snapdragon X50 5G NR modems. Huawei and Samsung are both also working on their own in-house 5G modems, too,” Gartenberg reports. “The interesting outlier here, though, is Apple: the company recently switched to using Intel modems exclusively for its 2018 iPhone XS and XR phones (specifically, Intel’s XMM 7560 modem). And Apple is reportedly planning on sticking with Intel’s chips for whenever it does make the jump the 5G. That is said to be with its 2020 iPhone models…”
MacDailyNews Take: Makes perfect sense given Apple’s contentious relationship with Qualcomm.
Sleep tight, Qualcomm, ye greedy bastages.
