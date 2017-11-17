“Apple is leaning heavily toward Intel’s flavor of 5G for a future iPhone, a source with knowledge tells Fast Company,” Mark Sullivan reports for Fast Company.

“The iPhone maker’s engineers have been engaged with Intel counterparts for early work on 5G, the upcoming technology for next-generation wireless broadband, our source says, while dialog between Apple and the dominant modem supplier in the industry, Qualcomm, has been limited,” Sullivan reports. “Apple engineers believe that Intel’s 5G modem will fit its requirements for a future iPhone.”

“Intel has lagged far behind Qualcomm in the modem market, but has a small army working on 5G, numbering in the “multiple thousands,” the source estimates. The initiative to provide the 5G modem for the iPhone is now considered a ‘must-win’ for Intel… The completion of the modem aligns with Apple’s plans for a 5G iPhone in 2019 or 2020,” Sullivan reports. “A 5G iPhone will be capable of connection speeds of a gigabit per second and beyond, which could radically change the way we compute, communicate, and consume content using the device.”

