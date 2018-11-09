“The future is now!” iFixit exclaims. “Apple’s once-neglected Mac mini is coming in hot with a brand new, cutting edge, long awaited… processor upgrade? And a couple more ports? There has to be more, and we know how to find it — time for a teardown!”

“An opening tool takes care of the base, and six quick stabs with the TR6 Torx security driver loosens the familiar antenna plate underneath,” iFixit writes. “The fan unscrews with zero fuss, giving us a better view of the mini’s depths.”

“A firm push on either side of the blower exhaust is all it takes, and the whole board unclips and slides out,” iFixit writes. “As much as we love making great tools, nothing makes us happier than seeing something you can service with no tools at all.”

“Back in the day, a Pro Mac meant a computer you could upgrade, configure, and connect as you pleased. This new mini aligns so well with that ideal that we’re surprised it didn’t earn itself a ‘Pro’ title — especially compared to the increasingly closed-off MacBook Pro line,” iFixit writes. “Perhaps the most exciting part of this mini is a return to upgradable RAM.”

iFixt awards the new Mac mini a repairability score of 6 out of 10 because “the CPU and storage are both soldered to the logic board and not user-upgradeable” and “if any of the many ports is damaged or worn, the entire logic board will need replacing.”

Check out the full teardown here.