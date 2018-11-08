“RAM in the Mac mini is upgradeable,” David Gewirtz reports for ZDNet. “That said, it’s a tiresome and fiddly process that’s not for the faint of heart.”

The “RAM is hidden inside what’s almost a Faraday cage of metal. To remove the RAM sticks, you have to remove the cage,” Gewirtz reports. “The cage is screwed down onto the motherboard, and yes, you have to remove the motherboard.”

“I only used three Torx bits, a T10, T6, and T5. I also used some tweezers and a little plastic prying tool,” Gewirtz reports. “Before I describe this process, I have to caution you. We haven’t yet gotten a definitive answer from Apple, but the odds are you’re voiding your warranty. You also might break the machine, since everything is so very tiny. This is what Apple means when they say upgrading RAM in this computer is not for consumers. It’s not. But it is doable.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: