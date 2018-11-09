“Apple plans to donate to fire relief efforts in Northern and Southern California, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“It continues to be fire season in California, and right now, the dry, windy weather has led to three major fires in the state. The Camp Fire, north of Sacramento, has burned upwards of 70,000 acres, with residents of Chico and Paradise being evacuated. Many homes have been destroyed in Paradise, California,” Clover reports. “In Southern California, the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire are raging in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The Woolsey Fire is approaching Malibu, a well-known area of Los Angeles, and residents are being evacuated. Upwards of 75,000 homes in Ventura and Los Angeles counties have already been evacuated and some structures have reportedly been destroyed.”

Praying for the safety of our neighbors, loved ones and all those affected by the rapidly spreading fires in California. We’re grateful to the firefighters and first responders working to keep everyone safe. Apple is donating to relief efforts for Northern & Southern California. — Applel CEO Tim Cook, November 9, 2018

MacDailyNews Note: The American Red Cross is providing shelter and aid for fire victims in Northern California. Those who want to help the organization can make $10 donations to the Red Cross by texting REDCROSS to 90999 or by visiting its website, redcross.org.