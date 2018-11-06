“watchOS 5.1.1 was pushed out [yesterday] following a spate of bricked Watches last week for some devices updating to watchOS 5.1,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “However, it looks like this update has also tipped the hat on a few upcoming goodies for Series 4 owners.”

“With iOS 12.1.1 and watchOS 5.1.1 installed, you can see seven new complications appear in the watch face gallery app for the Infograph and Infograph Modular faces: Home, Mail, Maps, Messages, News, Phone, and Remote,” Mayo reports. “These complications are selectable in the companion Watch app but unfortunately do not show up on the actual watch as functioning complications just yet; they render as blank zones.”

“The best theory as to why this has happened is that these complications were intended to be new features in the next Watch update, which should currently be in developer beta,” Mayo reports. “However, the bricking issue has caused Apple to rush out this version and seemingly forgot to strip out some of the unfinished features.”

MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook’s sloppy Apple. Sigh. Nearly every single time we’ve criticized Apple, it is due to lack of attention to detail. With Steve gone, it’s obvious that attention to detail has gone by the wayside in many areas. — MacDailyNews, October 31, 2018